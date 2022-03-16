Stalin greets Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Wednesday extended his greetings and good wishes to Aam Admi Party leader, Bhagwant Singh Mann who was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Punjab.



Stalin, in a social media post, said, "My hearty wishes to Thiru. Bhagwant Mann, who is swearing-in as Chief Minister of Punjab today. Tamil Nadu and Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights & rights of the State in the Indian Union. Wishing the new Government in Punjab a successful tenure."



It is to be noted that Stalin has launched a Social Justice Forum at the national level to have a rapport with the Chief Ministers and political leaders of all the states except the BJP.



Stalin has been networking with other senior leaders across the country and is positioning himself as an alternative to the present BJP government at the Centre in the next Lok sabha elections.



--IANS

aal/dpb