Stalin condoles Rahul Bajaj's death
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 1644672784000
Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.
In a statement, Stalin said: "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends."
Bajaj, 83, passed away on Saturday afternoon in Pune.
--IANS
vj/pgh
