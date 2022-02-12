Follow Us:

Stalin condoles Rahul Bajaj's death

The HawkSat, 12 Feb 2022 1644672784000
Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

In a statement, Stalin said: "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends."

Bajaj, 83, passed away on Saturday afternoon in Pune.

--IANS
vj/pgh
