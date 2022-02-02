Stalin asks 37 leaders to nominate people for his social justice federation

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin has written to 37 leaders across the country to nominate representatives to his recently launched All India Federation for Social Justice.



He has approached senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Farooq Abdullah, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrasekara Rao, Uddhav Thackeray, Mayavati, OPS, Vaiko, Chandrababu Naidu, Thol Thirumavalavan, S. Ramadoss besides others.



While addressing a webinar on Republic Day, Stalin had announced that he would soon be launching an All India Federation for Social Justice and that those who are concerned about social justice will be part of it.



Stalin had then said: "Everything for everyone will be the basis of this federation, which will work to achieve the principles of federalism and social justice."



He said that the seeds of social justice sown by the Dravidian movement have sprouted across the country and his new initiative will be launched at the earliest.



Stalin had also said that the movement will ensure social justice in all spheres, not merely in employment and education.



--IANS

aal/shb/bg