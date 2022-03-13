Stage set for BAFTA Awards with Rebel Wilson as show host

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, better known as the BAFTA Awards, will take place in person at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, with 'Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson set to host the event, which will be streamed live from 7 p.m. GMT (0030 hours IST) by SonyLIV in India.



The red carpet, reports 'Variety', begins at 2 p.m. GMT and the ceremony starts at 5 p.m. GMT. The ceremony broadcast will air a couple hours later at 7 p.m. GMT.



The BAFTA social media accounts will also follow the night's events, including red carpet coverage.



"With Rebel Wilson hosting in front of an auditorium packed full of famous faces, it promises to be a truly unmissable show," Emma Baehr, BAFTA's executive director of awards and content, said.



'Dune' leads the BAFTA nominations this year with 11 nods, while Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog', which has just got the Directors Guild of America's DGA Award for best feature film, scored eight nominations. Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' received six, and 'No Time to Die', 'Licorice Pizza' and 'West Side Story', each earned five.



Nominees who confirmed their attendance, according to 'Variety', include Aaron Sorkin, Ariana DeBose, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caitriona Balfe, Kenneth Branagh, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Lady Gaga, Mike Faist and Troy Kotsur.



Presenters include Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Millie Bobby Brown, Rege Jean-Page, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan and Tom Hiddleston.



