Stafanie Taylor to lead West Indies in the Women's Cricket World Cup

Auckland, Feb 20 (IANS) All-rounder Stafanie Taylor has been announced as the captain of West Indies squad for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup starting in New Zealand next month.



Senior off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, who captained the side when Stafanie missed the final ODI against South Africa, has been appointed vice-captain in her fifth Cricket World Cup appearance.



"The squad selected shows a blend of youth and experience. We have Anisa Mohammed who's playing in her fifth World Cup and will help guide the younger ones selected. We have five players who have had their maiden Cricket World Cup selection. The team just completed a series against South Africa where the players got good preparation before the Tournament," said Ann Browne-John, lead selector for women's cricket.



The 15-member squad includes several youngsters who will be competing in the marquee event for the first time -- spinner Karishma Ramharack, fast bowler Aaliyah Alleyne, seamer Cherry Ann Fraser, all-rounder Chinelle Henry and opening batter Rashada Williams.



West Indies have also announced three travelling reserves in Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow as part of the medical protocols in the tournament.



"There were some relatively good showings with a few players having outstanding performances and it is expected that they would raise their levels even further during the competition. Afy Fletcher's return strengthens the bowling department as she continues to be a world class leg-spinner," added Ann.



The West Indies will open their campaign in the Women's Cricket World Cup against hosts New Zealand on March 4 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.



The side had travelled to New Zealand after completing the series against South Africa and are now training in Christchurch after completing mandatory quarantine and isolation rules (MIQ).



Squad: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman and Rashada Williams.



Travelling reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow.



