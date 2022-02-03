Srinagar administration provides Rs 1L assistance to acid attack survivor

Srinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, along with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal, on Thursday visited the SMHS Hospital here to oversee the medical treatment of a 24-year-old acid attack survivor.



The woman, working at a beauty parlour to support her poor family, was attacked with acid on Tuesday evening. The police constituted a special investigation team which arrested the culprit and his two accomplices.



The DC handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh out of the District Red Cross Fund as an immediate assistance to the victim's family and also assured all possible support from the district administration.



While interacting with the Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Kanwal Jeet Singh, and other doctors, Asad enquired about the medical treatment being provided to the acid victim.



