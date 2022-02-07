Srinagar acid attack victim being flown to Chennai for treatment

Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) Srinagar acid attack victim is being flown to Chennai on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir government for specialised treatment of her damaged eyes.



"She is being flown to Chennai today. Four tickets have been provided to the victim's family. A doctor is accompanying the victim to Chennai hospital where she has been referred by a team of local ophthalmologists," an official told IANS.



Her parents, sister and a cousin are accompanying the victim and will remain with her in Chennai during her treatment.



Three persons, including the main accused, have been arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) for their involvement in the heinous crime that has sent shock waves throughout the Kashmir society.



The victim was coming out of a beauty parlour after day's work in the Hawal area of Srinagar city on February 1, 2022 when the accused threw acid at her.



Reports said the accused was assisted in the crime by two of his friends. The victim had reportedly earlier turned down an engagement proposal from the accused.



