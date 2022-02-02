Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu gives month's salary to acid attack victim's family

Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday gave one month's salary to the family of acid attack victim.



Mattu handed over his salary to the family of Srinagar acid victim, the 24-year old woman who was attacked with acid by unknown persons in Hawal area of the city.



Police has arrested three accused persons after registering an FIR into the incident and subsequent investigation done by a special investigation team (SIT) constituted to deal with the heinous crime.



The Mayor has also commended Srinagar police for arresting the accused swiftly.



--IANS

sq/vd