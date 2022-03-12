Sri Lankan rupee to stabilise soon: Central bank

Colombo, March 12 (IANS) The Sri Lankan rupee (LKR), which has seen significant fluctuations in the last few days, will stabilise soon after the market achieves equilibrium, an official from the central bank has said.



While there may be turbulence in exchange rates after the government relaxed exchange controls, the rate will be stabilised soon with the improvement of market activities, Xinhua news agency quoted Anil Perera, director of the Department of Economic Research of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, as saying.



"More foreign currency will come in, exports will be encouraged and imports will be discouraged. We will closely monitor the situation," said Perera.



Sri Lanka relaxed controls on currency earlier this week considering the severity of the external shocks and recent developments in the domestic front, with the LKR depreciating against the US dollar by Friday.



--IANS

ksk/

