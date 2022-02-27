Sri Lankan central bank recommends reducing work days to overcome fuel shortage
Colombo, Feb 27 (IANS) The Sri Lankan Central Bank presented the cabinet of ministers earlier this week a set of proposals to overcome the current foreign exchange and fuel shortages, local media reported.
Governor of the Central Bank, Ajith Nivard Cabraal presented the proposals at a special cabinet meeting convened to discuss solutions to the fuel shortages. The Central Bank recommends reducing the working days to four days a week and allowing employees, who are desk bound, to arrive at work at 9 a.m. and leave by 3 p.m.
The Central Bank has also recommended that the use of private vehicles must be discouraged and the government should launch a media campaign to encourage people to reduce the use of fuel, Xinhua news agency reported.
The proposals also recommend that the country's two main state-owned banks, the People's Bank and Bank of Ceylon, should stop issuing loans to Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, and the price of fuel should be increased.
--IANS
int/khz/
