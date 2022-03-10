Sri Lanka restricts import of 367 non-essential items

Colombo, March 10 (IANS) Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa issued a gazette notification restricting the import of 367 non-essential items with no valid import license.



The gazette came into effect from Thursday midnight, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department of Imports and Exports Control as saying.



The restricted items include fish fillets and other fish items; milk and cream; buttermilk, curdled milk and cream; yogurt, butter, cheese and curd; televisions; and some fruits.



Any importers, who wants to import items mentioned in the gazette, can apply for a license from the Controller General of Imports and Exports Control.



In recent weeks, a number of politicians have been critical of the import of non-essential items.



Former Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila alleged that Sri Lanka spends around $6 billion for the import of non-essential items a year.



