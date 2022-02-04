Spurs corrected past mistakes, says Conte on January transfer window

London, Feb 4 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte said that the club has corrected past mistakes in the January transfer window after bringing in Juventus duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski -- the former in a £20 million deal and the latter initially on loan.



Spurs had a frantic end to the month as Dele Alli joined Everton in a permanent deal while Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Clarke all left the club on loan.



"We share the decision with the club and the players but it means that something wrong happened in the past. For this reason, we have to pay more attention in the future when we go in the market about the choice of players. It becomes of fundamental importance if we want to reinforce the team, otherwise, instead of reinforcing the team you drop the quality," Conte said.



"For sure, it was strange to send [four] on loan and to sell one player in January. Maybe something wrong happened in the past. It was strange to send, I repeat, in January, four players to go on loan, one player to sell," Conte was quoted as saying by ESPN.co.uk



"It means that maybe in the past, you have to see what you did and maybe to understand there were some mistakes in the past. Usually, you buy players to reinforce your team. But if you send away on loan players that you bought in the last two or three years, it means [there was] something wrong [with what] you did in the past," he said.



Tottenham look to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League alongside a run in the FA Cup, which continues on Saturday with a fourth-round tie against Brighton.



"Honestly, before I arrived at Tottenham and to read the list of the players in the squad, you consider the players you had in the squad and all the players are important players. Ndombele, we paid a lot, it was the same for Lo Celso, it was the same for Gil. Only when you stay in the situation, you understand very well which is the best solution for the club, for the players at this moment. For sure, to lose four players in January is not normal," he said.



Less than 48 hours after the transfer window closed, Steve Hitchen resigned from his role as Tottenham's director of technical performance, ending a 17-year association with the club.



More recently, Hitchen was responsible for bringing in Ndombele and Lo Celso while Fabio Paratici, appointed last year as 'managing director, football', was a key figure in recruiting Gil.



