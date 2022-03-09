Spotify, Discord back after outages linked to Google Cloud

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Spotify and Discord users globally including in India were left without songs and posts after outages linked to Google Cloud disconnected both platforms.



The outages that affected both Spotify and Discord started late on Tuesday and were fixed by Google Cloud teams after a couple of hours.



Both the platforms came back online on Wednesday morning.



"Spotify didn't go into detail, but a case study posted by Google Cloud confirms they're also a customer and that may explain the sudden issues for both services," reports The Verge.



The Google Cloud status page mentions a glitchy update to the Traffic Director component that Discord cited.



"The issue with Traffic Director has been confirmed to be caused by a recent release; the release has been rolled back and customers can now start using Traffic Director. We have identified a probable root cause and will be publishing an Incident Report within the next several days," said Google Cloud.



"We thank you for your patience while we worked on resolving the issue."



Spotify had earlier tweeted: "Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"



The Swedish music streaming company later tweeted: "Everything's looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help".



Discord posted: "We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix. Apologies for the disruption."



