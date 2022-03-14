Spend the Holi weekend at Atlantis The Palm

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 14 (IANSlife) For the coming Holi weekend, why not take a quick getaway with the family to Atlantis The Palm, UAE. It is full of activities you can enjoy with your family. So, pack your bags and get ready to celebrate a long weekend.





Set out on an Atlantean adventure at The Lost Chambers Aquarium



The Lost Chambers Aquarium is home to over 65,000 marine animals and features an awe-inspiringly gigantic aquarium, the Ambassador Lagoon. With more than 20 incredible marine exhibits to explore, housing thousands of marine animals, including jellyfish, eels, crocodiles, piranha, giant arapaima and many more, The Lost Chambers Aquarium breathes life into the fascinating myth of Atlantis through a labyrinth of intriguing tunnels, chambers and passageways.



The largest open-air marine habitat in the Middle East, the Ambassador Lagoon tells the tale of the long lost city of Atlantis and its civilization through its floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal a stunning display of a variety of colourful fish, rays, sharks of all sizes gliding through the ruins of the ancient city of Atlantis.



Spend some fun time with the family at Wavehouse



As one of the most popular family entertainment venues in Dubai, Wavehouse features a wealth of activity for all ages. The hotspot includes a family-friendly restaurant that features a mouth-watering menu of lunch, dinner and snack options - with everything from gourmet burgers, thick shakes and pizzas to fresh salads and light bites; an Insta-worthy bar with resident DJs on a sprawling garden terrace, overlooking Aquaventure Waterpark and the wave machine, with a dedicated stage area for live music and high-energy nightlife options.



Kids looking for an instant dose of fun can check out Levels; a modern take on the classic arcade and game zone where there are more than 50 games for the young or simply young at heart to play. It features a soft play area, a four-lane bowling alley, a kids' play area with plenty of chances to test their skills on the retro and new-age gaming consoles.



Indulge yourself in a culinary adventure



In Atlantis, variety is the spice of life. From globally acclaimed chefs such as Nobu Matsuhisa Nobu and Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar to the authentic Lebanese dining experience to the most luxurious dining experience at Atlantis's award-winning seafood restaurant with stunning views of the Ambassador Lagoon, the 23 restaurants, bars and lounges at Atlantis offer distinct and varied flavours and dining experiences for you to enjoy.



Relax by the royal pool in your own Cabana



Turn your pool day to an all-new level of relaxation and book your private cabana. Equipped with lockers, magazines and butler services, a private cabana is a way to relax and unwind while soaking up some sun. If you prefer other leisure activities, head to the private beach to enjoy a range of watersports including banana boats and donut rides, water-skiing and wakeboarding, stand up paddleboards, kayaks, and more.



Take your family on an aerial tour



Enjoy the stunning views of our iconic Atlantis resort, come eye-to-eye with world-famous Dubai attractions and see the iconic Palm Islands from a fresh perspective in this unique city tour/viewing experience. There are many helicopter tour options available at Atlantis; choose from a 15-minute Fun Flight Tour to a sensational 60-minute Dubai sightseeing tour, explore landmarks and attractions such as the amazing Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, The World Islands, Dubai Marina, Sheikh Zayed Road etc.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

ianslife/tb