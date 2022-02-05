Speeding truck kills soldier in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) A soldier was killed and another was injured on Saturday by a speeding truck in Srinagar, police sources said.



The accident took place near the fruit mandi in Parimpora area on the outskirts of the city.



The soldiers were part of a road opening party (RoP) deployed to secure security force convoys and VIP movement on the highway.



"After hitting the soldiers, the truck driver did not stop, and fled away from the spot. Trooper Sanjay Kumar died on the spot while another soldier, Rafiq Ahmed has been shifted to hospital for treatment," the sources said.



The two soldiers belonged to the territorial army.



The police have registered a case.



