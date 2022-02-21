Speeding car kills woman in Delhi, another injured

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) A speeding car on Monday crushed two women in the national capital of which one succumbed to her injuries, an official said. The deceased was identified as Payal, 23.



Furnishing details about the accident, DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a PCR was received at 12.58 p.m. regarding the accident of two women near Gali No 3, near Kali Ghat, Wazirabad, Delhi.



"At about 11.45 a.m., one Maruti Swift car of Grey Colour came in a very rash manner at very high speed. The driver of the car was not able to control it and struck both the women," the official said.



Both the injured woman identified as Payal, 23 and her mother Urmila, 45, were rushed to a nearby hospital where Payal succumbed to her injuries.



"The mother is still under treatment," the DCP informed.



He further said that the accused driver, identified as Jitender of village Jagatpur, Delhi, was apprehended and sent for medical examination. It was officially learnt that the accused driver was under the influence of alcohol.



"The vehicle has been taken into custody and action in accordance with law is being taken," the official added.



--IANS

