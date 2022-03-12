Speeding car crushes two in east Delhi, one dies

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) A person was killed while another suffered injuries after a speeding car crushed them in the national capital's Kalyanpuri area, a police official said on Saturday.



According to the official, the incident took place around 1.30 a.m. in the night after the staff of the Kalyanpuri Police station rushed to the spot.



"Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where one was declared brought dead," the official told IANS. As the condition of the injured person was initially serious, he was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he is currently under treatment and is said to be stable. He had suffered injuries on his leg," the official added.



Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalyanpuri Police Station.



DCP Priyanka Kashyap informed that the accused, who was driving the BMW car, was identified as Ashwani Lal (21), a resident of Kalyanpuri, Delhi.



Presently, he was living with his brother in Indirapuram and is employed with some private company."



He has been apprehended in this case," Kashyap said, adding further investigation is on.



--IANS

uj/shb/







