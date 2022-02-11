Spectator gored to death by bull at Jallikattu event in TN

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) In a gruesome incident, a 20-year-old youth was gored to death by a bull at a Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district on Friday.



The event, which was organised as part of the annual festival of the Muthumariamman temple, had 718 bulls and 300 bull tamers from different districts as participants.



The deceased has been identified as V. Pandimurugan from Keezhapatti in Tiruchi district.



Officials of Illupur police station, under whose jurisdiction the Jallikattu event was held, said that Pandimurgan was watching the event from outside the arena when a bull ran away from the entry point of the arena and hit him on his chest.



A medical team, that was pressed into service immediately, took him to the outpatient facility set up at the venue, where he was declared brought dead.



Police said that 50 people were injured in the bull-taming event and many of them were treated at the Outpatient facility outside the arena while some were treated at the hospital.



