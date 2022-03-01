Special prayers on Shivratri for world peace

Lucknow, March 1 (IANS) Special prayers for world peace will be offered in various temples on Shivratri this year.



The Mankameshwar temple, an over 100-year-old shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, will mark the festival with 'Maha Abhishek' of the Shivling, which will be later decorated in the form of 'ArdhNarishwar' (the Lord who is half woman).



Mahant Divyagiri, the head priest of the temple said, "We will be praying for world peace from Lord Shiva on this special occasion. The rituals will also be telecast live on the Facebook page of the temple for the devotees to witness the grandeur of the festival. "



The Buddheshwar Mahadeva temple will be organising a 24-hour long 'yagna' with the motive to bring peace and good health to all around the world.



Arvind Singh, vice president of the organising committee, said, "A grand Shobha Yatra will be organised on the special occasion with the massive involvement of musical bands. Two LED screens are installed outside the temple premises for the devotees."



Alok Singhal, secretary, Shivalaya-Dwadash Jyotirling Dham, said, "The Shivling will be decorated in the form of a groom, after which a floral Holi celebration will be organised in the evening, before the Maha Aarti in the temple premises to mark the occasion."



The 200-year-old Shivalaya Dwadash Jyotirling Dham has replicas of the 12 'jyotirlings'.



The Mahakaal Temple in Rajendra Nagar, which is a replica of the original Mahakaal Jyotirlinga based in Ujjain, will be practicing the rituals in a similar manner.



