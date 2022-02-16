Special medal started in memory of Constable killed in northeast Delhi riots

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said a special medal has been dedicated in the memory of Head Constable Rattan Lal, who was killed during the communal riots in the northeast district of the national capital.



The police chief made the announcementAduring his address at the 75th Raising Day of Delhi Police.



The communal riots broke out in the national capital in February, 2020, during which over 50 people were killed. Since then the Delhi Police has been investigating the riots and has detained and produced several accused people before the Courts.According to a Delhi Police charge sheet, late Head Constable Rattan Lal was killed on February 24 in an unprovoked attack by a mob.Eyewitnesses had said in their statements that a police team deployed at Chand Bagh protest site was suddenly attacked by the mob armed with lathis and rods etc, leading to the killing of Rattan Lal and injuries to DCP Amit Sharma, ACP Anuj Kumar and others.The protesters were opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens and had rallied in the Chand Bagh area without permission and in blatant violation of rules and regulations.A total of 695 cases are being investigated by North-East District police while 62 cases such as murders were transferred to the Crime Branch, where three dedicated Special Investigation Teams investigated the cases under continuous monitoring of superior officers.On January 20, a Delhi Court awarded the first jail term in communal riots cases. A convicted rioter was sentenced for 5 years of imprisonment for burning down the house of a 73-year-old woman.Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his address at the Raising Day parade, congratulated the police force for their fair investigation into the cases of the Delhi riots. He said that the Delhi Police has done the job of presenting the rioters before the Courts with strictness and justice.--IANS

