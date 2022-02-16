Special medal launched in memory of constable killed in Delhi riots

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said a special medal has been dedicated to the memory of Head Constable Rattan Lal, who was killed during the communal riots in the northeast district of the national capital.



The police chief made the announcement during his address at the 75th Raising Day of Delhi Police.



The riots broke out in Delhi in February, 2020, during which over 50 people were killed. Since then the Delhi Police has been investigating the riots and has detained and produced several accused people before the courts.



According to a Delhi Police charge sheet, Head Constable Rattan Lal was killed on February 24 in an unprovoked attack by a mob.



Eyewitnesses had said in their statements that a police team deployed at the Chand Bagh protest site was suddenly attacked by the mob armed with lathis and rods etc, leading to the death of Rattan Lal and injuries to DCP Amit Sharma, ACP Anuj Kumar and others.



The protesters were opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens and had rallied in the Chand Bagh area without permission and in violation of rules and regulations.



A total of 695 cases are being investigated by the North-East District police while 62 cases including murder were transferred to the Crime Branch, where three dedicated Special Investigation Teams probed the cases under the supervision of senior officers.



On January 20, a Delhi Court awarded the first jail term in the riots cases. A convicted rioter was sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment for burning down the house of a 73-year-old woman.



Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his address at the Raising Day parade, congratulated the police force for their fair investigation of the cases pertaining to the Delhi riots.



