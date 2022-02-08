Special Cell busts fake visa racket in Delhi, 225 passports recovered (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested six people who were involved in the procurement and arrangement of fake visa documents and preparation of fake visas of different countries, especially European countries, UK, France, Canada and Spain, an official said here on Tuesday.



The accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab, Lakhvinder Singh, a resident of Rajpur, Punjab, Rajveer Singh, Anil Paul, Dushyant and Rajkumar, all residents of Delhi.



Special Cell DCP, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said for the past few months a team from the Special Cell was working on the identification of sleeper cells and operatives, who indulge in anti-national activities, having connections with different banned Sikh terror outfits i.e. SFJ, KCF etc., and who may escape from India after committing any such terror activity.



In addition to working on different social media platforms, manual sources were also deployed in Delhi-NCR and Punjab. "In this process, a few days back information was received that a racket is operating from Delhi which indulged in the preparation, procurement and arrangement of fake visas on passports and further facilitation of the same to their contacts as well as several visa aspirants of different countries, who have applied for visa through their agents,"



On February 4, specific information was received that one Sanjeev Kumar of such a syndicate will meet his contacts in Janakpuri Institutional area near Gas Godam, New Delhi. Acting upon this information, a trap was laid and three accused persons Sanjeev Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh and Rajveer Singh were apprehended.



From the possession of Sanjeev Kumar and Lakhvinder Singh two passports with fake visas were recovered. From the possession of Rajveer Singh two passports, with one having a fake visa and one separate fake visa sticker were recovered, the official said.



On sustained interrogation, Sanjeev Kumar revealed that he used to entice gullible visa seekers by assuring them that he can easily get them visas for any country. He used to apply for a visa at VFS Global Pvt. Ltd, Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi and deposited his clients passports along with the visa application forms at this cantre. The accused used to give his office address in the visa application form so that the rejected forms along with the clients passports got couriered to their office, which they used later for making fake visas with the help of their associates Anil Paul and Dushyant Singh, both of whom were running a fake visa printing office in the Laxmi Nagar area, Delhi.



On February 6, Anil Paul was apprehended from Laxmi Naga and a fake visa kept in an envelope was recovered from his possession. During investigation, Anil Paul led the police team to his office from where his associate Dushyant was arrested. The cops unearthed incriminating material at their instance including fake visa stickers of different countries like Canada, United .Kingdom, Russia, Spain, France, Netherlands.



A total 225 passports of different countries including 90 Indian passports, 124 Nepalese passports and 11 Bangladeshi passports, different holograms used on visas of different countries, rubber stamps of the embassies of different countries including stamp making machine, country-wise envelopes of VFS Global, electronic items including 2 desktop computers, 4 colour printers and 1 laser printer, 1 UPS, 3 hard disk and 1 pen drive were also found.



Besides this, other articles used for preparation of fake visa stickers like chemicals, radium powder, glue, glossy paper (25 bundles) were also recovered from their office. During further investigation, on February 7, another accused Rajkumar, who was working with accused Dushyant preparing fake VISA stickers, was arrested from Laxmi Nagar and a fake visa sticker was recovered from his possession.



