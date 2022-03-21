Spare govt, civic buses from 'bulk' diesel price hike, NCP urges PM

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the Centre should exempt all state government and municipal bus services from the steep hike of Rs 25/litre to bulk users.



The government has increased the price of diesel sold to bulk users by around Rs 25/litre in tune with the almost 40 per cent hike in international oil prices though the retail rates at fuel stations are not changed.



Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that the Centre's move to hike the diesel prices for bulk users has been implemented due to the increase in diesel prices owing to the Russia-Ukraine war that has shot up the prices of crude oil in the international markets.



"I take this opportunity to request your good self to kindly exempt all state government and municipal bus services which fall in the bulk users category from this hike in the diesel prices," he said.



Tapase pointed out that the decision of oil marketing companies to include the state government and municipal buses in the list of bulk users would have adverse financial implications on such public transport services and "must be immediately rolled back".



In view of the Centre's move, state bus transport services and civic bodies operating city bus services, like Mumbai's BEST, are now contemplating a hike in freight rates and passenger fares, which would further hit the consumers already reeling under runaway inflation, officials said.



Some government transport agencies, including the BEST, are planning to line up their bus fleets outside petrol pumps during night hours to avoid paying the extra Rs 25/litre.



However, many private transporters with large fleets of trucks or buses may not be affected by the new hike as they continue to avail their requirements directly from the fuel pumps, the officials pointed out.



--IANS

qn/vd