Spanish female complains against arrested Kochi tattooist

Kochi, March 12 (IANS) A Spanish female complained to the Kochi City Police Commissioner on Saturday via email about a renowned tattoo artist here, who is already behind the bar for sexually abusing six women.



The complainant, who had returned to her home country, alleged that the accused, P.S. Sujeesh, 35, who has been running a successful studio 'Inkfected Tattoo Studio' in Kochi for the past 10 years, abused her and misbehaved with her when she visited him last week.



Last Saturday, Sujeesh was taken into custody by the local police after six women registered complaints against him in two different police stations. He was produced before a magistrate the next day, who then remanded him to judicial custody.



First an 18-year-old girl had said in a social media post that he sexually assaulted her inside the parlour, after which five other women launched a similar complaint against him.



However, his family and friends, denying the allegations, said that the women got inked in a room filled with people and he could not have sexually abused them. All this has been on account of intense business rivalry.



