Southern Army Commander takes stock of military establishments in B'luru

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Lieutenant General J.S. Nain, GOC-in-C Southern Command, visited the Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru on Tuesday, where he was briefed on the initiatives undertaken for the induction of the first-ever batch of girl cadets in the school.



He also undertook an extensive tour to review the ongoing renovation and development works at the school. The visit ended with a motivational interactive session with the cadets and staff of the school.



Improvement in academic standards and all-round development of students has been one of the prime focus of the Army Commander. He has been actively involved in multiple academic initiatives and maintains constant engagement with academic institutes by means of visits and addresses over video conferencing, a defence release noted.



Addressing the staff and cadets of the school, Nain complimented the staff on their unflinching commitment and resolve to maintain continuity in imparting quality education throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.



He further emphasised that in addition to achieving academic excellence, necessary emphasis should be ensured by the staff towards character building and enhancing moral values among the cadets.



He exhorted the cadets to nurture their academic skills, and also develop physical and mental endurance through sports and extra-curricular activities.



He also called upon all the cadets to continuously strive towards becoming a valuable citizen contributing to nation building.



The officer also visited the ASC Centre and College where he was briefed about the initiatives taken by the establishment to synergise the army, industry and academia, and efforts towards development of technological solutions for the Indian Army through the Army Technology Hub, Bengaluru (ATHB).



The visit culminated with a windshield tour of the ASC Centre and College.



