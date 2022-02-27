South Mumbai 'trips' due to power failure, WR restored (Ld)

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) A major power outage occurred in large parts of South Mumbai, hitting the suburban local train services, officials said here on Sunday.



The power department deployed teams and restoration work was taken up on a war footing, according to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) spokespersons.



"Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure in many parts of the city. Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience," the BEST said.



Tata Power said that this morning the MSETCL Transmission Lines from Kalwa to Trombay had massive voltage fluctuations causing tripping of Trombay Salsette-1, and hitting South Mumbai.



Tata Power hydro plants were unaffected and the Bhira Hydro Plant got islanded, and synchronised power restored to essential services, with work going on towards full normalcy.



Some suburban train services on Western Railway (WR) were affected, but we restored them by 11 a.m., however, the Central Railway (CR) said it's trains were running normally on all corridors.



There have been no other reports of major impact on any services owning to the powerblackout since it was a Sunday.



