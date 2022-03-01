Sophie Devine slams century as New Zealand Women thrash Australia by nine wickets in warm-up

Lincoln (New Zealand), March 1 (IANS) Sophie Devine smashed a 117-ball unbeaten 161 as New Zealand Women made a huge statement, defeating six-time ICC Women's World Cup champions Australia by nine wickets with 41 balls to spare in a warm-up game at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval here on Tuesday.



The White Ferns top-order had the Meg Lanning-led Australia rattled at Lincoln Green, with skipper Devine leading the way in a chase of a mammoth 322.



Devine sent an ominous warning to the rest of the field, finishing with an unbeaten 161 from just 117 balls, chasing down the massive target inside 44 overs.



While Lanning tried nine of her bowlers, no one was able to stem the flow of runs.



Alana King (1/48) claimed the only wicket for the Aussies, removing Suzie Bates (63), who had already set the chase up for the White Ferns with her captain.



Devine was joined by Amelia Kerr (92 not out from 75 balls), as the tournament hosts smashed an astonishing 48 boundaries.



Earlier, Hannah Rowe's 4/49 ruined Australia's middle-order charge in the death overs. Rowe removed Tahlia McGrath for a duck, and curtailed Ash Gardner's charge, albeit after making 60 from 32 balls. Australia fell three balls short of batting their allotted overs, posting 321.



Six of Australia's bowlers went for over a run a ball, as New Zealand coasted to victory.



Brief scores: Australia Women 321 in 49.3 overs (Alyssa Healy 64, Meg Lanning 87, Beth Mooney 55, Ashleigh Gardner 60; Hannah Rowe 4/49, Sophie Devine 2/44) lost to New Zealand Women 325/1 in in 43.1 overs (Suzie Bates 63, Sophie Devine 161, Amelia Kerr 92) by nine wickets.



