Soori joins sets of director Ram's next film

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Soori on Tuesday joined the sets of director Ram's next film, which will feature him in the lead along with actors Nivin Pauly and Anjali.



Talking to IANS, a source close to the unit of the film, said: "The team has been shooting in A R R Film City in Gummidipoondi for the last few days. Soori joined the sets on Tuesday."



The source said that the entire unit was so committed to the film that they were all staying on the sets itself instead of retiring to the city where they could stay more conveniently.



"They all continue to stay and work there itself. The entire team plans to stay this way right till the schedule is done," the source added.



One of Tamil cinema's most respected directors, Ram, started work on the film in Rameshwaram's Dhanushkodi last year.



The film, which is yet to be titled, has visuals by cinematographer Ekhambharam and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.



Interestingly, sources also said that director Mysskin too dropped in to meet his good friend Ram.



