Song & Dance: Tanya Hope happy with her latest music video 'Blue Naina'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Tanya Hope is elated with the response around her latest music video 'Blue Naina'. The actor, who features in the track, shares that good lyrics and nice music has always been closest to her heart.



"When I heard the song for the first time I just loved it, it's so catchy. I enjoy dancing when a nice track is played. In fact, I've always wanted to do a song to showcase my dancing abilities. Music is such a huge part of my life. I'm literally always listening to music. It's such a mood lifter," she says.



"Blue Naina has so much talent packed into it. With Akansha Mantri as the music director, Srivathsa KR as the music composer and choreographer Chotu Master (Balaram Lohar). The music video also stars Kishen Bilagali and Ameerah. This song has everything that made it special. I feel privileged to be a part of it and extremely grateful for all the love coming our way," she adds.



Tejas Agarwal and Kenisha Francis are the singers of Blue Naina, which was shot in Bengaluru. Praising the singers, she adds, "I really feel they're going to do so well in the coming times. And, now that the track is getting so much attention, I am sure their talent will get appreciated."



Tanya is happy to have been associated with 'Blue Naina' and is looking forward to doing more such songs in the future. Language has never been a barrier to her.



Music videos are trending for quite some time now especially since the pandemic. "As I just said, music is such a mood lifter. Every time I don't feel great I just put on some music and it makes me feel better. I am sure this isn't a unique experience, many people would agree to this. So I think music and music videos are just so important to have," says the actress, who has worked in a number of films down south.



