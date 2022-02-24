Soldier dies in shed collapse in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) An soldier died after coming under a shed, that collapsed due to snow, inside the Badami Bagh cantonment area in Srinagar.



Sources said a soldier of field ordnance depot was standing beside a shed when its roof collapsed, leaving him injured.



"He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Sepoy Altaf Ahmed, a resident of Karnataka," a source said.



--IANS

sq/vd