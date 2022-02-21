Snehashish Ganguly slams Wriddhiman Saha for making private chat with Sourav public

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) After being dropped from Indias Test squad, wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha had lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly.



Saha claimed that BCCI president Ganguly, in a Whatsapp chat, had allegedly assured him a place in the team after his unbeaten 61 runs in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur in November.



Now Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish Ganguly, who is the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav, came down heavily on Saha, saying the wicketkeeper probably made an error of judgment by publicly commenting on a private conversation.



"After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, 'As long as I'm here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team'. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I'm struggling to understand is that how things have changed so fast," Saha was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.



Seeing the comments in the media, the CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said that Saha should not have made the private conversation with the board president public.



"This is my personal opinion, but what was communicated to him (Saha) was private. He probably shouldn't have gone public with that. Also, he could have played the Ranji Trophy. He cited personal reasons for pulling out and we have to respect that. The door is always open for him, whenever he wants to join the squad," Snehashish Ganguly was quoted as saying by Indian Express.



On February 19, Saha triggered a controversy after posting WhatsApp messages sent by a journalist, who appeared to be demanding an exclusive interview. The Bengal cricketer is now, making his anguish public after not being picked for the Test squad against Sri Lanka, again at the centre of the latest controversy in Indian cricket.



--IANS



inj/bsk