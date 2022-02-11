Smuggling threat to national security, industry: CBIC

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Smuggling is a huge threat to national security and all stakeholders, including the industry, are required to come together to tackle it, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said on Friday.



In his address at the Anti-Smuggling Day launch event, organised by FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy), CBIC Member, Investigation, Balesh Kumar, also said that the government has always been been committed to combating the menace of smuggling and has institutionalised coordination between agencies, which has helped in generating volumes of information that are not only timely but also accurate, leading to major seizures.



"On February 6, DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in Imphal, Manipur effected a seizure of 12.5 kgs of gold coming from Myanmar and over 46 lakh sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs 9.5 crore in one single operation," he said.



Anti-Smuggling Day was launched with an objective of enhancing coordination and cooperation between different law enforcement agencies.



"Despite smuggling being a global menace, due focus and thrust has not been given to this mounting threat which is not only damaging our exchequer and leading to job losses but is also impacting the safety and security of nations worldwide," said Anil Rajput, Chairman of FICCI CASCADE at the same event.



Thereby, it is critical to emphasise and generate global awareness about the fact that the root cause of illicit trade lies in smuggling, he added.



