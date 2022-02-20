Slovenia eases Covid restrictions

Ljubljana, Feb 20 (IANS) Slovenia has started to ease Covid-19 restrictions as the number of new daily cases had been gradually falling over the past weeks.



From Saturday, it has become possible to enter Slovenia without a vaccination certificate, a negative Covid-19 test or proof of recovery, reports Xinhua news agency.



In the country, people no longer have to go into mandatory self-isolation after close contact with someone with Covid-19, the government said on its website.



Certain other restrictions continue to remain in force, including a face mask mandate in all indoor public spaces and the obligation to present a vaccination certificate, proof of recent recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test before entering most indoor public spaces.



Capacity limits will also continue to apply in certain public indoor spaces.



Health Minister Janez Poklukar told reporters that the rest of the restrictions cannot be lifted until the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals falls.



According to Poklukar, Slovenia, with a population of 2.1 million, now ranks second in the world in terms of the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care per million citizens.



