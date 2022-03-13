Six law students get notice for misbehaving with teachers

Lucknow, March 13 (IANS) Six law students of the Lucknow University have been issued show-cause notices for allegedly misbehaving with teachers and trying to manhandle them in the law faculty hostel.



The letter issued by the proctor's office said that the law students in the hostel, along with some outsiders, were making noise in the wee hours.



A proctor office team reached the hostel, where the students were found making a fuss and hooting on the top of their voices. A number of them were found using inappropriate language for LU teachers and even abusing them.



Additional proctor Prof Mohd Ahmad said, "Teachers living near the hostel complained about students and some outsiders playing volleyball at 1 a.m. on the hostel campus. They were shouting and yelling. After receiving the complaint, when I reached the spot and tried to tell them to stay quiet, they began abusing me and then the teachers living on the campus."



He said they even tried to manhandle him. Thereafter, other teachers also reached the spot and checked hostel rooms for outsiders. However, they had fled by that time.



Thereafter, when the remaining students were asked to move inside, they climbed up the terrace and continued the same behaviour, said Prof Ahmad.



The students, meanwhile, claimed that they were celebrating the victory of the BJP in the assembly elections.



"We were just celebrating the win of BJP and have not done anything to be issued a show-cause notice," said one of the students.



Meanwhile, LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said, "Three LL.M students and LL.B students each have been issued a show- cause notice. The university is probing the matter. The students will have to give a reply to the notice served within three days in writing. If they fail to do so, strict action will be taken against them."



