Six injured in bomb explosion in Congo

Kinshasa, Feb 6 (IANS) At least six people were injured in the explosion of a homemade bomb in a peripheral market in the city of Beni, in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to security sources told to Xinhua.



The explosion took place on Saturday. There are women and children among the victims, according to local news outlet Actualite.cd, adding that one was seriously injured and was rushed to the Beni General Hospital.



The zone of the explosion is now blockaded by the security forces and some elements in charge of mine clearance deployed to verify the situation and limit the damage in the market, Xinhua news agency reported.



The security authorities on the spot called on the local residents to be vigilant, adding that additional details will be announced soon.



At least eight people, including the kamikaze, were killed in the latest suicide bomber explosion in Beni on December 25, in the middle of Christmas celebration.



