Six TNLA terrorists convicted in Puducherry Pipe Bomb case

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) A special National Investigation Agency(NIA) court has convicted six Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA) terrorists in the Puducherry Pipe Bomb case, officials said on Saturday.



Thiruselvam alias Murasu, 44, Thangaraj alias Tamilarasan, 45, Kaviyarasan alias Raja, 34, Kalailingam, 44, Karthik, 32 and John Martin, 30, all residents of Tamil Nadu were convicted.



The Court sentenced Thiruselvam, Kaviyarasan, Kalailingam, Karthik and John Martin to 7 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3,500 each and convicted Thangaraj to 5 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and Rs 3,000 fine under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Explosive Substances Act, 1908.



The case was originally registered at Odiansalai Police Station, Puducherry and was subsequently taken up by Crime Branch, Puducherry and thereafter NIA had re-registered it.



After investigation, NIA filed a charge sheet against the six accused in September, 2014.



Investigation by NIA had revealed that accused Thiruselvam, an active member of TNLA, a proscribed terrorist organisation, was conducting a series of conspiracy meetings at Odaikkal village, Ramnad District at the residence of co-accused John Martin besides at Siravayal village in Sivagangai district with associates Thangaraj, Kaviarasan, Kalailingam, Karthik and John Martin.



According to NIA, the investigation established that the accused had conspired against the Government of India to cause an IED explosion in the form of pipe-bombs.



-- IANS

uj/shb/