Sitharaman to reply on discussion on J&K budget in RS today

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to reply to the discussion on the budget of 'Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23' in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



The Finance Minister on Tuesday tabled the budget of Jammu and Kashmir for next financial year, 'The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022' and 'The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022' for consideration in the Upper House of Parliament.



The Rajya Sabha had discussed the budget and appropriation bills on Tuesday. The finance Minister will reply to discussion and move that the bills be returned.



The upper house of the Parliament will continue further discussion on the Ministry of Railways raised by Prasanna Acharya last week.



Rajya Sabha also listed to discuss the working of the Ministry of Labour and employment for 2022-23 in the list of business on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will present the 340th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on 'The National Anti Doping Bill, 2021'.



Amar Patnaik will lay the report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on 'The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.



Similarly, Jaya Bachchan will lay on the table twelfth report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on the Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs, for the year 2022-23.



Arun Singh will lay the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources. Union ministers will lay papers related to different ministries.



--IANS

ssb/shs