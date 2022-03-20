Sitara's maiden appearance in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was Thaman's idea

Hyderabad, March 20 (IANS) Mahesh Babu's little daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni made her screen debut as she starred in a song video from his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.



According to sources, music director S.S. Thaman was the one who wanted to include the little girl in the song.



Thaman, who was astonished with the dance moves by Sitara for the first single 'Kalaavathi' from Mahesh and Keerthy-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', had requested Mahesh for Sitara's appearance in the promo for the 'Penny' song.



Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is an encouraging father, gave the nod for the same, sources report. As the promo for the 'Penny' song was released, Sitara got instant hype, for the effortless dance moves and swag.



The star kid, who seems to be overwhelmed by the response to the 'Penny' song, also hopes to make her 'nanna' (daddy in Telugu) Mahesh Babu proud.



Taking to her Instagram, Sitara shared the song and wrote, "Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of #SarkaruVaariPaata for #Penny!! Nanna, I hope I make you proud! Presenting the promo of #Penny!"



