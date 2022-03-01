'Siragai' from Brinda's 'Hey Sinamika' released

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Top actresses Trisha, Sai Pallavi, Tamannaah, Rakul Preet Singh, Manju Warrier and Keerthy Suresh on Tuesday released 'Siragai', a wedding song from director Brinda's upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead.



The north Indian classical music based wedding song, featuring both Kajal and Aditi, has been penned by Madhan Karky and is set to music by Govind Vasantha. It has been rendered by Keerthana Vaidyanathan and Sai Prabha.



Sources close to the unit say that Brinda Master was looking for a set to shoot a grand song which needed the lavish feel and decor of a north Indian wedding sangeet celebration. The song location needed a north Indian flavour, but a big crew could not travel because of Covid restrictions.



Sources say that the team scouted several locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad. However, nothing was to the director's satisfaction.



Finally, it was art directors Murthy and Senthil who came to the rescue. They suggested a set in Chennai itself and finally settled down on a rundown set, famously known as 'Aranmanai'.



At first look, the location could pass for a haunted house but Murthy and Senthil magically transformed it into a stunning palace set for the wedding-themed song in just five days, sources said and added that the ethereal lighting by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman took the entire look of the set up several notches.



Talking about the number, director Brinda says, "This song 'Siragai Siragai' comes at a crucial juncture in the film when the two leading ladies set eyes on each other for the first time and what follows is an elaborately choreographed dance number performed beautifully by Kajal and Aditi. I wanted to have the perfect backdrop for this key moment in the film. Having searched for locations all across, art directors Murthy and Senthil helped us find an apt place in Chennai itself. The set looks very striking, further complimented by my cinematographer Preetha's lighting."



Brinda further adds, "If this set spoke aloud of the skill of the art director, the rest of the sets in the film blended into the story and never looked out of the place extravagant, which is a true hallmark of the art director."



'Hey Sinamika', which marks the directorial debut of ace-choreographer Brinda master, is all set to hit screens on March 3.



