Singapore reports 9,082 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Feb 15 (IANS) Singapore reported 9,082 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 478,577.



Of the new cases, 2,177 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 6,905 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.



Among the PCR cases, 2,049 were local transmissions and 128 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 6,878 local transmissions and 27 imported cases, respectively.



A total of 1,332 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 23 cases in intensive care units.



Nine death was reported from Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 906, the ministry said.



