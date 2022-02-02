Singapore reports 6,264 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Feb 2 (IANS) Singapore reported 6,264 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 359,075.



Of the new cases, 1,893 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,371 through ART (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.



Among the PCR cases, 1,768 were local transmissions and 125 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 4,352 were local transmissions and 19 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.



A total of 756 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 12 cases in intensive care units.



Three more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid infection, bringing the death toll to 858, the MOH said.



