Singapore reports 16,883 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Feb 17 (IANS) Singapore reported 16,883 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 514,880.



Of the new cases, 4,116 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 12,767 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.



Among the PCR-confirmed cases, 3,975 were local transmissions and 141 were imported cases. Among the ART-confirmed cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 12,714 local transmissions and 53 imported cases.



A total of 13 deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 926, the ministry said.



Up to 1,352 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 35 cases in intensive care units.



