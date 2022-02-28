Singapore reports 14,228 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Feb 28 (IANS) Singapore reported 14,228 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 710,880.



Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 2,364 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 11,864 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.



Among the PCR cases, 2,255 were local transmissions and 109 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 11,809 were local transmissions and 55 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.



A total of 1,553 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 46 cases in intensive care units.



Eight deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Sunday in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 1,007, according to the Ministry.



