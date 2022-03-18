Singapore reports 10,713 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, March 18 (IANS) Singapore has reported 10,713 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 986,320.



Of the new cases, 1,198 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 9,515 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.



Among the PCR-confirmed cases, 1,160 were local transmissions and 38 were imported cases. Among the ART-confirmed cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 9,425 were local transmissions and 90 imported cases.



A total of 1,230 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 29 cases in intensive care units.



An addition of 12 patients have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,182, the ministry said.



