Sidhika Sharma on her new song 'Numaish' with Kushal Tandon

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Sidhika Sharma is all geared up for her new music video 'Numaish' with actor Kushal Tandon, which is all about love and betrayal.



Sharing the teaser of the song on her social media, Sidhika wrote: "Rangtaal Studio's new tune is here to help you when the memories of your lost love come back unbridled."



Sidhika said that the day she heard the song and the script, it made her heartthrob because of the lyrics and the storyline.



She added: "Now that I see the song and the way it's turned out, it's really very heart-melting, indeed Kushal is a phenomenal actor and I really enjoyed working with him, and I really hope that once it is out, the audience will really love it and accept this fresh pair, I can't wait for my audience to see me and shower me with their love for the song because it's a full combination of emotional songs that will make you grin one minute and cry the next.



"It's a competition for a painful yet romantic story which will take you to the memory lane from your loved one and it is indeed one of the very special songs to me as it has been shot and directed wonderfully and the visuals will definitely make you fall in love with the song more.'"



On the work front, Sidhika was seen in 'Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe' alongside actor Omkar Kapoor.



