Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Pandey team up for new campaign

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 10 (IANSlife) With Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday as their style ambassadors for the season, Scott Eyewear's latest range celebrates its 20th anniversary with a refreshing approach to accessorising.







The Spring-Summer collection features a range of trend-forward sunglasses and optical frames.



Splashes of various hues, a good-looking mixture of metallics and mattes, pastels and neutrals across a range of sunglasses and optical frames is what you can look forward to. Along with its diverse features, the collection embraces creativity, passion and innovation in each element with a range that is appealing to the young generation of the day.



Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday are the New Faces Of Scott Eyewear

The collection also sees a revival of many popular retro shapes that are sure to make their way into fashionista closets. With Retro-Squares, Modified-Aviators and Butterfly, the collection is about to redefine eyewear fashion. Sleek metallic frames, glamorous metallic embellishments and various plays of transparency & colours are the perfect additions to the Spring-Summer look.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

ianslife/tb/

