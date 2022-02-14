Sid Makkar on 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii': When I understood nitty gritties of my character, I jumped at the opportunity

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Sid Makkar returns to the small screen after a gap of four years with the medical drama 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'. He will be seen as Dr Nikhil Sardesai and his entry will play an integral role in Dr Deepika Sinha's (played by Additi Gupta) life.



Talking about the character, the actor says: "When I was first approached for this role, I have to say I was apprehensive but when I understood the nitty gritties of the character, I jumped at the opportunity. Nikhil is just like me; as we share the same beliefs. He is a hardcore feminist and so am I, he is kind and helps people, is a good listener and has his friends' back. I found him to be a man of his beliefs as well as someone who I can relate with, and I am sure the audience will be able to as well."



Sid has done several Indian, American, British and Australian movies. His works include John Madden-directed 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' with Judi Dench and Dev Patel , 'Sense 8' Season 2 by the Wachowskis and the Australian film 'Save your Legs'. He has done television shows as well and his last daily soap was 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' in 2017.



The actor further spoke about how the cast has been welcoming towards him: "The cast is absolutely adorable! They were such fun to work with! Additi is a fabulous actor and we just connected with each other so quickly. Nikhil's character brings a fresh breath of air in Deepika's life which will definitely make for an interesting watch and I think the audiences will love the episodes that are to come."



'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr

