Shubhaavi Choksey embraces the versatility that comes with essaying a complex role of an antagonist

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Shubhaavi Choksey enjoys playing a grey character of Ram's (played by Nakuul Mehta) mother in the show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'.



In the show, Nandini leaves no stone unturned to cause an upheaval in Ram and Priya's (essayed by Disha Parmar) lives as she seeds a lot of doubt and drama between the couple.



Elaborating more on the same, Shubhaavi shares: "A grey shade isn't new to Indian actresses. The audiences are changing and it isn't about straightjacket content anymore. When it comes to choosing a role, I always look at versatility and scope in it for me to perform."





The actress who was seen in shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', says portraying a negative personality on-screen came to her like an opportunity.



"Playing a grey character like Nandini is an opportunity for me to constantly evolve and challenge myself- To rise to the occasion! Especially in particular, I embrace the versatility that comes with essaying a complex role of an antagonist," she adds.



'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



