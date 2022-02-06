Shreya Ghoshal, Vijay Prakash, Chinmayi pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Several top singers from the Tamil and Telugu film industries paid rich tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Sunday.



Singer Shreya Ghoshal, on Twitter, said, "Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja & today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today. Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji, your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."



Singer Vijay Prakash took to Twitter to recall some precious moments he had spent with the legend. He said, "Every song sung by Lata Mangeshkar ji is a university by itself for generations to learn the nuances of singing. A true legend is no more with us. I had the privilege of meeting Lata Didi a few times and taking her blessings. Will cherish those memories all my life. Om Shanti."



Singer Chinmayi too paid tributes to the all-time great. She said, "It really is the end of an era. Even as Lata ji passes on from this physical realm - she will always live on and her voice will always be with us."



The singer also recalled a particular time when she had met Lata Mangeshkar during the recording of 'Rang De Basanti'.

"That one time. Rang De Basanti. I don't think too many people know now that she loved photography. She's said to have had a pretty fantastic collection of professional cameras and on that particular day, she was talking about a new camera purchase too."



