Showers likely in K'taka on March 7-8: IMD

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) Karnataka is likely to experience showers on Monday and Tuesday due to depression in the Bay of Bengal region, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



While Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur and Hassan districts are set to receive rains on Monday, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri are to experience it on Tuesday.



The IMD has also stated that the rains with thunderstorms are likely in districts which lie in the Western Ghats region.



It has also predicted rains with thunderstorms on March 9. However, no warning has been issued by the weather man till March 11 in the state.



The showers are likely to come as a pleasant relief to the people experiencing dry spells in the recent past. Cloudy weather prevailed in the state capital Bengaluru since morning, providing a pleasant experience on the first day of the week.





--IANS

mka/shb/